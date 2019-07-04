Reviewing Data I/O Corporation (DAIO)’s and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s results

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O Corporation 5 1.31 N/A 0.18 27.40 TE Connectivity Ltd. 85 2.33 N/A 8.46 10.63

Table 1 highlights Data I/O Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TE Connectivity Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Data I/O Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.4% TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.7 beta indicates that Data I/O Corporation is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Data I/O Corporation is 4.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival TE Connectivity Ltd. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Data I/O Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Data I/O Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s consensus target price is $94.5, while its potential downside is -1.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Data I/O Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 43.8% and 93% respectively. Data I/O Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, TE Connectivity Ltd. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Data I/O Corporation 4.3% -9.35% -20.75% -2.22% -34.1% -3% TE Connectivity Ltd. -1.38% 2.65% 10.61% 13.59% -5.44% 18.84%

For the past year Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend while TE Connectivity Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats Data I/O Corporation.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.