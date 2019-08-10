Reviewing Data I/O Corporation (DAIO)’s and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s results

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) compete with each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O Corporation 5 1.25 N/A 0.18 24.86 Orion Energy Systems Inc. 2 0.99 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Data I/O Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -34.6% -15.4%

Risk & Volatility

Data I/O Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Orion Energy Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Data I/O Corporation is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 4.7. Meanwhile, Orion Energy Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Data I/O Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Data I/O Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 32.4%. 10.1% are Data I/O Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12% Orion Energy Systems Inc. 10.65% 3.54% 97.55% 261.8% 213.66% 463.92%

For the past year Data I/O Corporation had bearish trend while Orion Energy Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Data I/O Corporation beats Orion Energy Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.