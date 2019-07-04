Reviewing Data I/O Corporation (DAIO)’s and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s results

As Diversified Electronics businesses, Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data I/O Corporation 5 1.31 N/A 0.18 27.40 Methode Electronics Inc. 27 1.02 N/A 2.61 10.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Data I/O Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc. Methode Electronics Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Data I/O Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Methode Electronics Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 8.4% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Data I/O Corporation’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Methode Electronics Inc. has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Data I/O Corporation are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Its competitor Methode Electronics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Data I/O Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Data I/O Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Methode Electronics Inc.’s average target price is $43, while its potential upside is 51.46%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Data I/O Corporation and Methode Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 98.5%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Data I/O Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Methode Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Data I/O Corporation 4.3% -9.35% -20.75% -2.22% -34.1% -3% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year Data I/O Corporation has -3% weaker performance while Methode Electronics Inc. has 21.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats Data I/O Corporation.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.