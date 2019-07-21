Reviewing Daseke Inc. (DSKE)’s and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s results

We are contrasting Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Trucking companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 5 0.13 N/A -0.46 0.00 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.42 N/A 2.08 10.98

Table 1 demonstrates Daseke Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.4% 9.1%

Risk and Volatility

Daseke Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Daseke Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Daseke Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34% of Daseke Inc. shares and 28.5% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.5% of Daseke Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -3.13% 1.54% 17.15% -4.54% -43.62% 42.93% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -1.51% 4.92% 3.16% -13.15% -5.54% 26.89%

For the past year Daseke Inc. has stronger performance than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.