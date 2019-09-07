Reviewing Daseke Inc. (DSKE)’s and Its Rivals results

Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is a company in the Trucking industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Daseke Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.04% of all Trucking’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Daseke Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Daseke Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.44% 14.58% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Daseke Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 160.57M 2.95B 15.05

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Daseke Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.88 2.53

$7 is the consensus target price of Daseke Inc., with a potential upside of 218.18%. The peers have a potential upside of 40.21%. With higher possible upside potential for Daseke Inc.’s peers, analysts think Daseke Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Daseke Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54% Industry Average 5.33% 9.04% 10.90% 11.16% 7.78% 18.88%

For the past year Daseke Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daseke Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Daseke Inc.’s peers have 1.60 and 1.62 for Current and Quick Ratio. Daseke Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daseke Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Daseke Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Daseke Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.66 which is 65.81% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Daseke Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Daseke Inc.’s rivals beat Daseke Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.