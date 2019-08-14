Reviewing Daseke Inc. (DSKE)’s and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke Inc. 4 0.07 N/A -0.46 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 22 0.23 N/A 0.90 23.40

Table 1 demonstrates Daseke Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Daseke Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Daseke Inc. has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daseke Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Echo Global Logistics Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Daseke Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Echo Global Logistics Inc. is $27.33, which is potential 41.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Daseke Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.7% and 98%. About 1.4% of Daseke Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.7% are Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 5.72% 6.36% -5.81% -12.51% -34.9% 3.59%

For the past year Daseke Inc. was less bullish than Echo Global Logistics Inc.

Summary

Echo Global Logistics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Daseke Inc.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.