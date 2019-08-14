Reviewing DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.75 N/A 0.06 170.68 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.59 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 highlights DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has higher revenue and earnings than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a 0.36 beta, while its volatility is 64.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 1 0 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $14, which is potential 4.48% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance while Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 8.78% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company beats DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.