Reviewing DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s results

Since DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 11 0.76 11.70M 0.06 170.68 Harmonic Inc. 7 1.09 79.93M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Harmonic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 109,756,097.56% 1.3% 0.5% Harmonic Inc. 1,191,207,153.50% -8.4% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Harmonic Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Harmonic Inc. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmonic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and Harmonic Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harmonic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Harmonic Inc.’s potential upside is 34.33% and its average target price is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.1% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.5% of Harmonic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of Harmonic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% Harmonic Inc. -4.96% 35.82% 33.87% 44.77% 58.1% 58.26%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has -27.61% weaker performance while Harmonic Inc. has 58.26% stronger performance.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Edge. The Video segment sells video processing, and production and playout solutions and services to cable operators and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. Its video processing solutions include network management and application software, and hardware products, such as broadcast and distribution encoders, contribution encoders, multiscreen transcoders and stream processing products, content preparation and delivery for multiscreen applications, decoders and descramblers, and management and control tools. This segmentÂ’s video production platforms consist of video-optimized storage and content management applications, which provide broadcast and media companies with file-based infrastructure to support video content production activities, such as editing, post-production, and finishing; and video playout solutions, including media orchestration software that are based on scalable video servers used by broadcast and media companies to create and playout television channels. The Cable Edge segment offers cable edge solutions and related services, including Narrowcast Services Gateway products primarily to cable operators; and software-based CCAP solution. The company also provides technical support and professional services, such as program management, technical design and planning, building and site preparation, integration and equipment installation, end-to-end system testing, and training. Harmonic Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.