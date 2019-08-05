Reviewing DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (DZSI)’s and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s results

Both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) and A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.72 N/A 0.06 170.68 A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.52 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and A10 Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.5% A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.36 beta indicates that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 64.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, A10 Networks Inc. has a 0.69 beta which is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. and A10 Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.1% and 68.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -6.85% -21.57% -14.12% -23.54% 8.86% -27.61% A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47%

For the past year DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend while A10 Networks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.