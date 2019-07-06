Reviewing Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)’s and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Waste Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 0.98 N/A 0.58 34.74 Waste Management Inc. 102 3.28 N/A 4.34 24.73

Table 1 highlights Darling Ingredients Inc. and Waste Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Waste Management Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Darling Ingredients Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Darling Ingredients Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Waste Management Inc. 0.00% 30% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.17 beta indicates that Darling Ingredients Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Waste Management Inc. has a 0.69 beta and it is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Darling Ingredients Inc. are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Waste Management Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Darling Ingredients Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Waste Management Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Darling Ingredients Inc. and Waste Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darling Ingredients Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waste Management Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Waste Management Inc. has an average price target of $107.33, with potential downside of -7.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.1% of Waste Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Waste Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. -0.64% -8.71% -4.17% -5.87% 15.08% 5.09% Waste Management Inc. 2.36% 2.91% 8.86% 18.6% 29.84% 20.56%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Waste Management Inc.

Summary

Waste Management Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Darling Ingredients Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services that comprise managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services associated with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services, such as full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it provides portable self-storage, long distance moving, and fluorescent lamp recycling services; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.