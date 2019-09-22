Reviewing Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)’s and Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI)’s results

As Waste Management companies, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darling Ingredients Inc. 20 0.98 N/A 0.11 186.51 Ecology & Environment Inc. 11 0.78 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Darling Ingredients Inc. and Ecology & Environment Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) and Ecology & Environment Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5% Ecology & Environment Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Darling Ingredients Inc. has a beta of 1.16 and its 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ecology & Environment Inc. has a -0.3 beta and it is 130.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Darling Ingredients Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Ecology & Environment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Ecology & Environment Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Darling Ingredients Inc. and Ecology & Environment Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 57.9% respectively. 1.2% are Darling Ingredients Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Ecology & Environment Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darling Ingredients Inc. 2.21% 2.37% -5.27% -4.1% 2.06% 5.67% Ecology & Environment Inc. -4.56% -4.59% -4.15% -11.53% -22.96% -8.29%

For the past year Darling Ingredients Inc. has 5.67% stronger performance while Ecology & Environment Inc. has -8.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Darling Ingredients Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Ecology & Environment Inc.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Ecology & Environment, Inc., an environmental consulting firm, provides professional services to government and private clients worldwide. It offers support services for response and site assessment activities related to the release and threat of release of oil, petroleum products, hazardous substances, and weapons of destruction or pollutants or contaminants; and undertakes task order contracts comprising various environmental assessment projects, engineering and oversight of pollution remediation, and other hazardous waste remediation activities, as well as prepares environmental impact assessment documents for federal land management agencies. The company also provides services to various phases of energy development by conducting critical feature/fatal flaw analyses, social and health impact assessments, feasibility and siting studies, field surveys, permitting, construction inspection, and compliance monitoring. In addition, it conceives and designs environmental restoration projects that restore affected habitat through the integration of biological and engineering solutions; offers sustainability, resiliency, and climate adaptation services, as well as environmental planning and assessment, and military master planning and land use compatibility study services; and provides water supply, water quality, and watershed management services. Further, the company offers logistical support, emergency response/management, and comprehensive planning services in various preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery phases, as well as conducts hazardous waste site evaluations providing site investigation, engineering design, and operation and maintenance. Additionally, it is involved in the management and financial planning; institutional strengthening and standards development; water supply and development; wastewater treatment; and solid waste project construction supervision assignments. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Lancaster, New York.