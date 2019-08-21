Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 10.2% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.