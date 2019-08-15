Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and XBiotech Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.96 shows that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. XBiotech Inc. has a 0.48 beta and it is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor XBiotech Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. XBiotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of XBiotech Inc. is $13, which is potential 68.18% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and XBiotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 18.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than XBiotech Inc.

Summary

XBiotech Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.