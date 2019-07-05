Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 21.11 N/A -0.67 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Vical Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vical Incorporated’s 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Vical Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.4 and 18.4 respectively. Vical Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Vical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.