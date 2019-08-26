Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.45 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 100.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Seres Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Dare Bioscience Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Seres Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 283.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Seres Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.