Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 49 20.22 N/A -1.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.25 beta means Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, REGENXBIO Inc.’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor REGENXBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 84.8% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.13% -13.78% 0.71% -31.16% -7.6% 8.92%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

REGENXBIO Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.