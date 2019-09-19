Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

We are comparing Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Pulmatrix Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.