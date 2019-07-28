Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 6.99 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that Dare Bioscience Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 6.6 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 5.26% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.