Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|3
|94.48
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Otonomy Inc.
|0.00%
|-60.1%
|-48.1%
Volatility and Risk
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Otonomy Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 131.48% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 61.6%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Otonomy Inc.
|5.58%
|9.23%
|6.37%
|39.9%
|-13.94%
|53.51%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.
Summary
Otonomy Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
