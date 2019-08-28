Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 94.48 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta and it is 133.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Otonomy Inc. is $5, which is potential 131.48% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Otonomy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 61.6%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.