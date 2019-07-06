Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.15 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 662.20% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 22.5%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 18.53% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.