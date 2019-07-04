Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Dare Bioscience Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dare Bioscience Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 7.7% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.