Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)’s results

This is a contrast between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta, while its volatility is 96.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.89 which is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Dare Bioscience Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 3.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was less bullish than NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.