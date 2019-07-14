Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s results

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dare Bioscience Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -451.3% -153.5%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Myovant Sciences Ltd. is $25, which is potential 191.04% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 7.7% and 31.6%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -25.52% -35.45% -36.99% -29.12% -38.31% -17.67%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.