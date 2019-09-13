Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.59 beta which makes it 59.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 147.83%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 90.8% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.