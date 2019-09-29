Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|13.93M
|-1.06
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|94
|0.00
|6.28M
|-2.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1,725,291,057.72%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|6,675,879.66%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Volatility & Risk
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 45.8 Current Ratio and a 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a 76.79% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 98.9% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
