Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s results

We are contrasting Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94 0.00 6.28M -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,725,291,057.72% -150.1% -130.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6,675,879.66% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 45.8 Current Ratio and a 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.5 average price target and a 76.79% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 98.9% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.