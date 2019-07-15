Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.98 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 20.28% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has weaker performance than Kitov Pharma Ltd

Summary

Kitov Pharma Ltd beats on 6 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.