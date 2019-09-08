Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 85.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.