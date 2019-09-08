Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
Liquidity
4.2 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. Its rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $30.5, with potential upside of 226.55%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 85.5% respectively. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
