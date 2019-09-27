Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 1 0.00 25.95M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,729,360,645.56% -150.1% -130.6% Intec Pharma Ltd. 3,615,213,151.30% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 40.23% of Intec Pharma Ltd. shares. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Intec Pharma Ltd. -7.36% -88.4% -92.23% -93.87% -88.82% -93.66%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intec Pharma Ltd. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.