Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s results

Both Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.68 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and IMV Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -151% -137.4% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

IMV Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11.25 average price target and a 267.65% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.7% and 19.5% respectively. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. -11.26% -14.64% 7.99% -4.05% -16.23% 26.15% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 26.15% stronger performance while IMV Inc. has -20.89% weaker performance.

Summary

IMV Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.