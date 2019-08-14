Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Equillium Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Equillium Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.7% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Equillium Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.