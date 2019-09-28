Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 13.93M -1.06 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 1,729,360,645.56% -150.1% -130.6% Dermira Inc. 516,164,053.08% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dermira Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.