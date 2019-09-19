Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.75 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $60, while its potential upside is 67.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dare Bioscience Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.2% and 60.9%. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.