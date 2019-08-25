Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.42 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Ratings

Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 160.48% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dare Bioscience Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.2% and 84.7% respectively. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has -31.72% weaker performance.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.