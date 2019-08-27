Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 76.57 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility and Risk

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 while its Current Ratio is 4.2. Meanwhile, Celsion Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 6 of the 6 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.