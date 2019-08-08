Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.