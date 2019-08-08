Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Dare Bioscience Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Dare Bioscience Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
Risk & Volatility
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s current beta is 1.96 and it happens to be 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.88 beta.
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. which has a 24.9 Current Ratio and a 24.9 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has stronger performance than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
