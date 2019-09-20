Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 13.50 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 96.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.