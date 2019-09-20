Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Since Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|9
|13.50
|N/A
|-1.46
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Dare Bioscience Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.2 and a Quick Ratio of 4.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Dare Bioscience Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 96.94%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Bicycle Therapeutics plc
|-1.77%
|-16.55%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-31.16%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
