Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 21 438.41 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.