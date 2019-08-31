Reviewing Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|21
|438.41
|N/A
|-1.40
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Dare Bioscience Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.2% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares and 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc shares. 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
|Autolus Therapeutics plc
|17.44%
|-6.66%
|-44.05%
|-41.72%
|-34.88%
|-53.05%
For the past year Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.
Summary
Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
