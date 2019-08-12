Reviewing Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)’s results

Both Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 117 1.77 N/A 5.74 21.19 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 3 1.00 N/A 0.13 24.00

Demonstrates Darden Restaurants Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Darden Restaurants Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.00% 35.3% 6.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.31 beta indicates that Darden Restaurants Inc. is 69.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Darden Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Darden Restaurants Inc. and The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Darden Restaurants Inc. has a 4.86% upside potential and a consensus target price of $128.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23% of The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% The ONE Group Hospitality Inc. 0.97% -2.5% -15.9% -3.12% 22.35% 1.63%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has stronger performance than The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Darden Restaurants Inc. beats The ONE Group Hospitality Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.