Reviewing Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s results

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 113 1.75 N/A 5.45 22.21 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 21 1.00 N/A 1.52 13.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Darden Restaurants Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 12.2% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.27 beta. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has a 0.84 beta and it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Darden Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 4 10 2.67 RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 5.48% for Darden Restaurants Inc. with consensus price target of $128.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 93.7% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares and 50.4% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. shares. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. 1.76% 4.41% 8.35% 7.58% 39.08% 21.13% RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. -12.05% -13.17% -19.44% -22.9% -34.5% -9.09%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.13% stronger performance while RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has -9.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Darden Restaurants Inc. beats RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells Restaurants/Sports Bars. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the RickÂ’s Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, TootsieÂ’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, Jaguars Club, XTC Cabaret, Hoops Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations, Silver City Cabaret, FoxyÂ’s Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands. It also operates four restaurants/sports bars under the Bombshells brand; and a bar under the Studio 80 brand. As of December 13, 2016, the company operated 41 units that offers live adult entertainment, and/or restaurant and bar operations. In addition, it owns a national industry convention and tradeshow; 2 national industry trade publications; 2 national industry award shows; and approximately 25 industry Websites. The company was formerly known as RickÂ’s Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.