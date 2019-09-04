Reviewing Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s results

We are contrasting Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 118 1.71 N/A 5.74 21.19 Jack in the Box Inc. 80 2.41 N/A 4.57 15.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Darden Restaurants Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc. Jack in the Box Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Darden Restaurants Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% Jack in the Box Inc. 0.00% -21.2% 14.4%

Risk and Volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.31 beta. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 0.3 beta and it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. Its rival Jack in the Box Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Darden Restaurants Inc. and Jack in the Box Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Jack in the Box Inc. 2 1 3 2.50

The upside potential is 6.99% for Darden Restaurants Inc. with consensus price target of $127.88. Jack in the Box Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $87.67 consensus price target and a 4.02% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Darden Restaurants Inc. looks more robust than Jack in the Box Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jack in the Box Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Jack in the Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Jack in the Box Inc. -3.91% -10.07% -6.64% -11.76% -12.73% -7.47%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.73% stronger performance while Jack in the Box Inc. has -7.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Jack in the Box Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants and Qdoba Mexican Eats fast-casual restaurants primarily in the United States. As of October 01, 2017, it operated and franchised approximately 2,251 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam; and approximately 726 Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurants in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.