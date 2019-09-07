Reviewing Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s and Its Competitors results

As Restaurants company, Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of Darden Restaurants Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Darden Restaurants Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Darden Restaurants Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.90% 12.60% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Darden Restaurants Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. N/A 119 21.19 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Darden Restaurants Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Darden Restaurants Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Industry Average 1.14 2.41 3.48 2.59

$127.88 is the consensus target price of Darden Restaurants Inc., with a potential upside of 1.91%. The peers have a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Darden Restaurants Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Darden Restaurants Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.31. In other hand, Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Darden Restaurants Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Darden Restaurants Inc.’s rivals beat Darden Restaurants Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.