Reviewing Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI)’s and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s results

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants Inc. 119 1.77 N/A 5.74 21.19 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.29 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 12.6% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants Inc. has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Darden Restaurants Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Darden Restaurants Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants Inc. 1 5 10 2.63 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Darden Restaurants Inc. has a consensus price target of $127.88, and a 1.91% upside potential. On the other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 8.56% and its average price target is $9. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Darden Restaurants Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Darden Restaurants Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.9% and 74.6% respectively. 0.2% are Darden Restaurants Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Darden Restaurants Inc. -2.16% -0.02% 5.22% 14.54% 14.23% 21.73% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Darden Restaurants Inc. has 21.73% stronger performance while Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has -5.28% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Darden Restaurants Inc. beats Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.