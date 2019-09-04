Reviewing Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)’s and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s results

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) and Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. 39 2.30 N/A 2.80 14.99 Veeco Instruments Inc. 12 1.04 N/A -8.74 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5% Veeco Instruments Inc. 0.00% -80.7% -41.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.82 beta indicates that Daqo New Energy Corp. is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veeco Instruments Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Veeco Instruments Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Veeco Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. and Veeco Instruments Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Veeco Instruments Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s potential upside is 33.33% and its consensus target price is $12.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Daqo New Energy Corp. and Veeco Instruments Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31% and 98.2% respectively. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 76.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Veeco Instruments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27% Veeco Instruments Inc. -4.57% -3.72% -1.16% 21.53% -16.42% 60.73%

For the past year Daqo New Energy Corp. was more bullish than Veeco Instruments Inc.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Veeco Instruments Inc.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports thin film process equipment to make light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), power electronics, wireless devices, hard disk drives (HDDs), and semiconductor devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; precision surface processing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and other deposition and industrial products, as well as support services. The company sells its products to LED, MEMS, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.