Reviewing Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)’s and Its Peers results

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Daqo New Energy Corp. has 76.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Daqo New Energy Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 7.60% 4.60% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Daqo New Energy Corp. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. N/A 34 6.76 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Daqo New Energy Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.23 2.26 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 42.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Daqo New Energy Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daqo New Energy Corp. -0.88% 0.4% 1.66% 36.14% -42.12% 49.06% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Daqo New Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Daqo New Energy Corp.’s peers.

Liquidity

Daqo New Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Risk and Volatility

Daqo New Energy Corp. has a beta of 2.14 and its 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Daqo New Energy Corp.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Daqo New Energy Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s peers beat Daqo New Energy Corp. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.