Reviewing Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)’s and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)’s results

Both Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy Corp. 40 2.34 N/A 2.80 14.99 Ambarella Inc. 47 10.06 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Daqo New Energy Corp. and Ambarella Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Daqo New Energy Corp. and Ambarella Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk & Volatility

Daqo New Energy Corp. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Ambarella Inc. has a 1.3 beta which is 30.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Daqo New Energy Corp. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 9.8 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Daqo New Energy Corp. and Ambarella Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Meanwhile, Ambarella Inc.’s average target price is $57.67, while its potential downside is -10.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 76.4% of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.6% of Ambarella Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year Daqo New Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Ambarella Inc.

Summary

Daqo New Energy Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Ambarella Inc.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.