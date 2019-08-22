Reviewing Danaos Corporation (DAC)’s and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX). The two are both Shipping companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos Corporation 11 0.25 N/A 1.33 6.30 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.53 N/A -5.81 0.00

Demonstrates Danaos Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Danaos Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos Corporation 0.00% -4.9% -1.1% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Danaos Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Competitively, Performance Shipping Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaos Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.5% and 1.8% respectively. 58.7% are Danaos Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.21% of Performance Shipping Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaos Corporation -2.09% 0.97% -29.39% -29.41% -62.5% -19.99% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Danaos Corporation had bearish trend while Performance Shipping Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Danaos Corporation beats Performance Shipping Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2017, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 329,588 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.