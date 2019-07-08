Reviewing Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)’s results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 123 5.15 N/A 3.39 38.70 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 110 1.90 N/A 5.72 21.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaher Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Danaher Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ingersoll-Rand Plc, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 4.9% Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0.00% 20.2% 7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Danaher Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.2 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Danaher Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 Ingersoll-Rand Plc 0 2 6 2.75

Danaher Corporation has a -4.56% downside potential and a consensus price target of $137.86. On the other hand, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s potential upside is 4.56% and its average price target is $130.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Ingersoll-Rand Plc looks more robust than Danaher Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Danaher Corporation and Ingersoll-Rand Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.9% and 84.5%. 0.1% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -0.51% 0.42% 17.83% 25.54% 27.64% 27.08% Ingersoll-Rand Plc -0.15% 6.44% 16% 17.95% 36.07% 32.98%

For the past year Danaher Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation beats Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems. This segment also provides aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies, air conditioners, air exchangers and handlers, airside and terminal devices, auxiliary power units, chillers, coils and condensers, gensets, furnaces, heat pumps, home automation, humidifiers, hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration solutions, indoor air quality, industrial refrigeration, motor replacements, performance contracting, refrigerant reclamation, thermostats/controls, transport heater products, and water source heat pumps. In addition, this segment offers energy and facility management, installation contracting, rental, and repair and maintenance services; and service agreements. The Industrial segment provides air treatment and separation, engine starting, ergonomic material handling, fluid handling, precision fastening, and mobile golf information systems; and compressors, airends, blowers, dryers, filters, golf vehicles, hoists, fluid power components, power tools, pumps, rough terrain vehicles, utility and low-speed vehicles, and winches, as well as aftermarket controls, parts, accessories, and consumables. The company markets and sells its products under the American Standard, ARO, Club Car, Nexia, Thermo King, and Trane brand names through sales offices, distributors, and dealers in the United States; and through subsidiary sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors worldwide. Ingersoll-Rand plc was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.