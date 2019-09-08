Reviewing Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 134 5.08 N/A 3.41 41.25 Dover Corporation 95 1.90 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 highlights Danaher Corporation and Dover Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dover Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danaher Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Danaher Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Dover Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Danaher Corporation is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dover Corporation on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Dover Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dover Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Danaher Corporation and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Dover Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Danaher Corporation’s average target price is $148, while its potential upside is 2.54%. Competitively the average target price of Dover Corporation is $103, which is potential 8.26% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Dover Corporation is looking more favorable than Danaher Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 88% of Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Dover Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Danaher Corporation was less bullish than Dover Corporation.

Summary

Dover Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.