Reviewing Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)’s results

Both Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 132 4.94 N/A 3.41 41.25 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.45 N/A 0.11 39.08

Table 1 highlights Danaher Corporation and CynergisTek Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CynergisTek Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Danaher Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CynergisTek Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Danaher Corporation and CynergisTek Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta means Danaher Corporation’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. CynergisTek Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Danaher Corporation and CynergisTek Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 CynergisTek Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.22% for Danaher Corporation with average target price of $137.86.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Danaher Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of CynergisTek Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of CynergisTek Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year Danaher Corporation has 36.25% stronger performance while CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors CynergisTek Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.