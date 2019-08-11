Reviewing Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s results

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaher Corporation 130 4.97 N/A 3.41 41.25 CSW Industrials Inc. 61 2.98 N/A 2.99 23.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CSW Industrials Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Danaher Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Danaher Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) and CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9% CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6%

Risk & Volatility

Danaher Corporation’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSW Industrials Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Danaher Corporation are 2.3 and 1.9. Competitively, CSW Industrials Inc. has 3.1 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Danaher Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Danaher Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86 CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Danaher Corporation’s downside potential is -1.75% at a $137.86 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Danaher Corporation and CSW Industrials Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.2% and 81.9% respectively. 0.6% are Danaher Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of CSW Industrials Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25% CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04%

For the past year Danaher Corporation was less bullish than CSW Industrials Inc.

Summary

Danaher Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors CSW Industrials Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.